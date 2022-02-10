Expand / Collapse search

Homicide of 10-year-old girl; Milwaukee police investigate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated February 11, 2022 10:50AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

10-year-old death in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 10- year-old near 44th and Hampton.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 10 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. near 44th and Hampton. 

Police say the victim, a 10-year-old girl from Milwaukee, sustained blunt force trauma and was later found dead.

She has been identified as Jada Clay, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy is pending.  

The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death appear to be argument-related.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police have a person of interest in custody in relation to this incident.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

At a news conference on Friday morning, Feb. 11, Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared his thoughts on this crime.

"My heart and my thoughts and my prayers certainly go out to the victim and their family," Johnson said. "Look, we've got an issue with violence in this community -- and as I said in the State of the City Address, partnerships are the way forward to solve it. And I'm committed to create the partnerships in order to solve the issues of violence in Milwaukee."

Milwaukee fatal crash, driver struck tree at 55th and Wright

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday near 55th and Wright.

West Bend shooting, 2 dead
article

West Bend shooting, 2 dead

A man and woman were found shot to death in Lac Lawrann Park in West Bend Thursday night.

Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks due back in court as new documents reveal he blamed son in 2020 gun case
article

Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks due back in court as new documents reveal he blamed son in 2020 gun case

Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. is due back in court Friday for his arraignment on dozens of charges filed in connection with the attack.