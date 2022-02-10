Homicide of 10-year-old girl; Milwaukee police investigate

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 10 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. near 44th and Hampton.

Police say the victim, a 10-year-old girl from Milwaukee, sustained blunt force trauma and was later found dead.

She has been identified as Jada Clay, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy is pending.

The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death appear to be argument-related.

Milwaukee police have a person of interest in custody in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

At a news conference on Friday morning, Feb. 11, Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared his thoughts on this crime.

"My heart and my thoughts and my prayers certainly go out to the victim and their family," Johnson said. "Look, we've got an issue with violence in this community -- and as I said in the State of the City Address, partnerships are the way forward to solve it. And I'm committed to create the partnerships in order to solve the issues of violence in Milwaukee."