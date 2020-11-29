Milwaukee police investigate double shooting, 2 arrested

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday near 40th and Glendale on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Police say two individuals fired several shots at one another, subsequently striking each other.

A 25-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A 23-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained serious injuries and walked into the hospital for treatment.

Both men were arrested, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

