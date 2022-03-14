Milwaukee police investigate 3 shootings in less than 2 hours

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings in which three people were wounded within a span of less than two hours on Monday, March 14.

Police say around 11:20 a.m., an 18-year-old Arizona woman arrived at a hospital for treatment of injuries from a shooting. The location of occurrence and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Around noon, police were dispatched to the area near 36th and Rohr. A victim was walking when an occupant of the suspect vehicle fired several shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Suspects are being sought.

Lastly, just before 1 p.m., a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Capitol. He arrived at a hospital for treatment. Again, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation – and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.