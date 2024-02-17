Milwaukee police officer hiring event, attendees learn about career

article

The Milwaukee Police Department held a hiring event on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Safety Academy.

Attendees learned about the testing and hiring process, and current police officers answered questions about the profession. Those who were interested were able to apply on site and take some of the physical test requirements, too.

"I want to be a good police officer," said participant Takia Woulard. "One of the ones that you can trust, one of the ones that you can build a relationship with."

Featured article

"We have to just keep getting the word out there," said MPD Officer and Recruiter Ralph McClain. "There are people who've thought about doing this career, and just never really took that step."

Milwaukee police officer salaries start at just over $63,000, according to the city's website. Anyone who missed Saturday's event is still able to apply and find more information online.