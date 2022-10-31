Milwaukee police guns; unintended discharge concern, mayor addresses

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is addressing a concern on Monday, Oct. 31 regarding police officers’ department-issued guns. The mayor was joined by Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner.

The unintended discharge of Milwaukee Police Department service weapons is already the subject of a lawsuit between the police union and the city. There are at least 19 open lawsuits against gun manufacturer Sig Sauer across the country. Most concern injuries form the same model gun used by Milwaukee officers.

Sig Sauer is the gun all sworn MPD officers are required to carry.

The police union president said he notified the city about this issue more than a year ago – and demanded the city replace all the department's guns.

This is a developing story.