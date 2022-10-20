Milwaukee police guns; unintended discharge issue to be discussed

A committee meeting will be held Thursday morning, Oct. 20 at City Hall to discuss Milwaukee police guns going off without anyone pulling the trigger. A meeting on Friday, Sept. 30 did not accomplish much to address the issue.

The unintended discharge of Milwaukee Police Department service weapons is already the subject of a lawsuit between the police union and the city. There are at least 19 open lawsuits against gun manufacturer Sig Sauer across the country. Most concern injuries form the same model gun used by Milwaukee officers.

Sig Sauer is the gun all sworn MPD officers are required to carry.

Alderman Spiker said the most recent accident discharge happened on Sept. 10. Police say one of their holstered guns fired off a round, hitting another officer in the leg.

Spiker said there have been at least two other incidents.

The police union president said he notified the city about this issue more than a year ago – and demanded the city replace all the department's guns.

FOX6 News did reach out to Sig Sauer's director of communication for comment. Our call was not returned.