Milwaukee police fundraiser; raising money to honor fallen officer

Family and colleagues of fallen officer Peter Jerving plan to honor him later this year in Washington, D.C.

That is, if they get the funding.

The Milwaukee Police Association needs to raise the money by the end of next week. MPA president Andrew Wagner said he has an idea why donations are falling short.

"I think it means the world to them, it gives them closure," Wagner said.

Milwaukee police officers and the family of fallen officer Jerving, 37, are gearing up for National Police Week. Jerving was shot and killed in February 2023.

This is a chance to honor his legacy.

"It means the world. To see the honor that is given, these fallen officers know that their sacrifice to the community is not forgotten," Wagner said.

The trip to Washington, D.C. will have Jerving’s name memorialized on a wall. But Wagner said they still need about $10,000.

"This was the first time that we came short, though, of the goal," he said.

So far, the MPA has raised $90,000. They are scheduled to leave on May 11 and hope to get the rest of the money by next week.

"I I think that there have been so many line of duty deaths lately that maybe people are – I don’t want to say burnt out of giving – but that could happen," Wagner said.

He said since 2018, five Milwaukee officers have died in the line of duty. Before that, it had been 22 years without an officer killed on the job.

"We don’t want it to become like this is a normal thing where officers are being killed in the line of duty," he said.

Wagner said they hope to plan another fundraiser before the trip, because honoring their fallen is priceless.

The MPA has a Fallen Heroes donation page on its website.