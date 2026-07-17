The Brief MPD Det. Tehrangi Chapman, 51, faces felony misconduct in office charges. Prosecutors allege Chapman misused police databases to track a victim's car 17 times. A court commissioner gave Chapman a $1,000 signature bond Friday.



A Milwaukee police detective, charged with upholding the law, walked into a courtroom Friday as a defendant accused of misusing the department’s license plate reader system.

In Court:

Prosecutors charged Tehrangi Chapman, 51, with felony misconduct in office and misdemeanor misuse of a GPS device.

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Tehrangi Chapman

On Friday, a court commissioner gave Chapman a $1,000 signature bond and ordered him to report to the jail for booking by July 22.

Chapman is on full suspension from the department and is due back in court next month.

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The backstory:

Court filings said police got an anonymous tip from someone who said a detective was using department resources to learn personal information about the victim. The tipster also said the detective put a GPS device on their car but wouldn't name or file a complaint against the detective.

Another police officer suspected the detective was Chapman, who was assigned to the department’s internal affairs division. Filings said a check of a report system found Chapman accessed 17 different reports involving the victim's family over six years. An audit of the department's license plate reader system, according to court filings, found Chapman used the system to find the victim's car 17 times from January 2024 through January 2025, and also searched for another victim's car three times, listing the reasons as "test" and "training."

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Unrelated to the case, Chapman was one of the detectives assigned to investigate now-former Milwaukee Police Officer Josue Ayala. He was sentenced this week to probation and a fine for his misuse of the department's Flock system to track an ex, as well as a former friend and coworker.

Neither he nor his attorney spoke after the hearing.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bill Miston and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.