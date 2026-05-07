The Brief The Milwaukee FPC asked for communication from police Flock cameras. Community members voiced concerns about abuse of the technology. Police officials said a new framework includes limitations on use of the system.



The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission asked for communication from the police department about its use of Flock cameras and automated license plate reader system during a public meeting Thursday night.

Flock cameras in Milwaukee

The backstory:

Milwaukee County prosecutors said Josue Ayala, who has since resigned as a police officer, used the department's system to track someone he was dating and that person's ex-partner 179 times over the course of two months.

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In response, the FPC launched a review into the police department's use of the technology.

What they're saying:

During Thursday's meeting, community members voiced concerns about abuse of the Flock system. Many shook their heads as police department leaders discussed a new framework that includes limitations on who can access the system.

Community members express concerns about Flock cameras during FPC meeting on May 7, 2026.

"It sends the city of Milwaukee a message that we don't want Flock, and nobody needs to be surveilled all the time if there is no suspicion of guilt," said Emilio De Torre, Milwaukee Turners executive director.

Police department officials said the new framework includes limitations on who has access to the system and discipline for anyone who abuses the technology. They said roughly 370 people had access to it before, while a little more than 100 do now. Those who get access will have to sign an agreement that they will use it for appropriate reasons.

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"What this user agreement sets forth is that the purpose will be for legitimate law enforcement purpose," one official said.

Ald. Sharlen Moore, who represents the city's 10th District, is among a group of alders who wrote a letter of concern about Flock cameras and demanded tighter restrictions. She said she is listening to both sides and hopes there can be a compromise.

Big picture view:

Elsewhere in Wisconsin, Green Bay is weighing whether it will continue to use its Flock camera system. Appleton's mayor said the city will stop using the technology, and last month, Oshkosh voted to do the same.

Green Bay currently has 42 Flock cameras and is about to launch a drone program through Flock as well. Chris Davis, the city's police chief, said they have been effective at reducing crime, and he just signed a five-year contract extension with the company.

"It can really reduce the amount of time before we get actionable leads and can take investigative actions, and it makes it a lot faster to make arrests in criminal cases," he said. "We've had cases where, by the time the suspects get home from committing the act of gun violence in our city, we already know who they are, we know what their car is, and we

can be there waiting for them."

What's next:

The Milwaukee Police Department is also seeking recognition from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group. A team of assessors with the group will be in Milwaukee on Monday to examine all aspects of the department's policies, procedures, management, operation and support service.

The public is invited to participate in a phone-in public information session about how the department is doing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. next Tuesday, May 12.