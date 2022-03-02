Milwaukee Police Department officer recruitment efforts underway

article

The City of Milwaukee is opening the opportunity to apply to be a police officer.

On Wednesday, March 2, Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson promoted an upcoming open house for those considering a career in Milwaukee’s police department. He is encouraging people across the city to apply so that the police department reflects the diversity of the entire community.

"It's a challenging job and I think we compensate our officers fairly well -- both with benefits as well as salary," Johnson said.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"It's not a job. I don't even like to call it a career. I want to say this is a calling," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. "If this type of work speaks to you, if this is the type of work you feel you can commit yourself, to the residents, to the city of Milwaukee -- we need you. We want you. We want you to be part of the team. We want you to be part of the solution."

The acting mayor also highlighted opportunities for 911 operators – and signed legislation increasing pay for the people answering 911 calls.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mayor Johnson said in 2022, the Milwaukee police academy will be running through three classes of new police recruits. Officials are looking forward to meeting with potential candidates when they hold a job fair at the Milwaukee Police Academy (6680 N. Teutonia Avenue) on Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.