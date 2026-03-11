Milwaukee police critical incident; suspect ingested drugs: sources
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old man is dead after Milwaukee police say he ingested illegal drugs during an attempt by officers to take him into custody on the city's northwest side on Wednesday afternoon, March 11.
"Critical incident"
What we know:
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were conducting a joint operation with the FBI and DEA in the area of 91st and Silver Spring. Officers spotted a vehicle during their investigation and followed it to roughly 107th and Silver Spring. The driver, a suspect in a drug investigation, fled the vehicle on foot and ran to a yard in the area. Officers chased the man and located him next to a garage. Officials said the suspect resisted arrest and failed to comply with multiple commands by the officers.
During this incident, Chief Norman said officers used a police K-9 to assist in the arrest. It is believed the suspect, during this time, ingested illegal drugs, causing him to lose consciousness during the arrest. Life-saving measures were administered, which included the use of NARCAN.
Officials said the 31-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
During this incident, two Milwaukee police supervisors and an FBI agent were exposed to an unknown substance. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation and released.
The officers involved in this incident are a 34-year-old man with more than seven years of service, a 30-year-old man with more than seven years of service, a 27-year-old with more than nine years of service, and a 35-year-old man with more than nine years of service.
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) will be investigating this incident. The Greenfield Police Department is the lead investigating agency.
