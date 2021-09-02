Acting Milwaukee police chief invited as sole applicant: FPC

article

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) voted unanimously on Thursday, Sept. 2 in favor of inviting Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman to apply as the sole applicant for the Milwaukee Police Department's open chief position.

The motion said Norman must submit his application documents, be subject to an interview and participate in some form of community listening session. Additionally, the FPC did not clarify how long of a term Norman would serve if they offer him the position.

The vote was 6-0. FPC Commissioner Fred Omar Crouther was absent.

Norman took over as acting chief in December 2020. He was among the candidates during the search for a permanent chief that fall but was not among the three finalists announced by the FPC.

