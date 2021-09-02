Expand / Collapse search

Acting Milwaukee police chief invited as sole applicant: FPC

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Police Department
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) voted unanimously on Thursday, Sept. 2 in favor of inviting Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman to apply as the sole applicant for the Milwaukee Police Department's open chief position.

The motion said Norman must submit his application documents, be subject to an interview and participate in some form of community listening session. Additionally, the FPC did not clarify how long of a term Norman would serve if they offer him the position.

The vote was 6-0. FPC Commissioner Fred Omar Crouther was absent.

Norman took over as acting chief in December 2020. He was among the candidates during the search for a permanent chief that fall but was not among the three finalists announced by the FPC. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee boy killed, accused grandfather in court

Andrez Martina, accused of killing his 12-year-old grandson Andre Smith II, made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Reckless driving caught on cam: Gas station owner, patrons frustrated
slideshow

Reckless driving caught on cam: Gas station owner, patrons frustrated

Reckless driving on gas station property – witnesses say someone behind the wheel of a car was caught weaving around gas pumps in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood.

Cudahy police: Stolen car chase, 2 suspects in multiple crimes
slideshow

Cudahy police: Stolen car chase, 2 suspects in multiple crimes

Milwaukee, Cudahy, West Allis and St. Francis police responded to a handful of crimes, including the pursuit of a reportedly stolen vehicle, Thursday.