Milwaukee police chase, vehicle rolled over near 26th and Kilbourn
MILWAUKEE - A police chase ended in a crash near 26th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee Friday morning, May 12.
The fleeing vehicle flipped over.
No additional details have been released – including the cause for the pursuit or if any injuries were sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.