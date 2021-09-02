Cudahy police: Stolen car chase, 2 suspects in multiple crimes

article

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a handful of crimes across four Milwaukee County municipalities, the Cudahy Police Department said Thursday, Sept. 2.

According to police, a Cudahy resident reported around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday that a person was in his garage near Carpenter and Swift. Two suspects later fled down the alley, and officers "saturated" the area" trying to find them.

Roughly two hours later, a Cudahy resident called 911 to report they were robbed less than a mile away near Van Norman and Hatley. The caller said when they exited their garage, a car with Illinois license plates was blocking his driveway. They said two suspects approached and demanded money before fleeing in the car.

Police shared the suspect vehicle description, and the St. Francis Police Department later saw a matching vehicle and initiated a pursuit that went into the city of Milwaukee.

The suspects were not found, but just before 6 a.m. Milwaukee police located the suspect vehicle abandoned on the city's south side. It was then learned that the West Allis Police Department had a stolen vehicle report for the car.

Additionally, Cudahy police said, seven other overnight incidents are believed to have involved the same two suspects. Those incidents included home burglary, garage burglary and theft from/entry of locked vehicles.

As of Thursday afternoon, police said the suspects have not been apprehended.

The suspects are described as Black men, ages 18-21, 5'9" to 5'10" tall and 150-160 pounds.

The cases remain under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact police. Police remind residents to lock vehicles, garages and homes.