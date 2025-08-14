Milwaukee police chase stolen car; 17-year-old arrested, passenger sought

article

The Brief A police chase ended in a crash in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 14. The 17-year-old driver was arrested, and police are still looking for the passenger. A firearm was found in the vehicle, which was later determined to have been stolen.



Police arrested a 17-year-old after a police chase in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 14, and are also looking for the passenger.

Police chase

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:51 p.m., officers saw a person driving recklessly near 40th and Lisbon.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled and a chase started.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The suspect vehicle sideswiped another vehicle near 51st and Lisbon and the people got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was arrested after a foot pursuit. He was taken to a hospital for medical clearance.

Police say the vehicle was stolen, and a firearm was recovered. Police are looking for the passenger of the suspect vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that was sideswiped, a 23-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MPD tips

What you can do:

MPS is looking for the passenger of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.