Milwaukee police chase, stolen Amazon van: dashcam video released

Milwaukee police released to FOX6 News on Tuesday, Nov. 21 dash camera video of a police chase involving a stolen Amazon delivery truck from March 17, 2023.

Police said it started near 65th and Lancaster around 1:35 p.m. on that Friday. The accused demanded the keys to the van from a delivery driver, got in and drove off.

Officers later spotted the van more than three miles away near 60th and Meinecke and tried to pull it over, but the man refused.

The chase ended near 27th and St. Paul when the man stopped in a gas station parking lot where he was arrested.

33-year-old Michael Miller is the man who police say was behind the wheel of the delivery truck. He faces criminal charges including robbery, fleeing or eluding an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping.

Miller's competency has been called into question. His case remains in the court system.