Milwaukee police chase stolen Amazon van: video

A stolen Amazon van was involved in a Milwaukee police chase Friday afternoon, March 17. The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested.

Police said it started near 65th and Lancaster around 1:35 p.m. A man demanded the keys to the van from the victim, got in and drove off.

Officers later spotted the van more than three miles away near 60th and Meinecke and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused.

Viewer video showed the van drive over a boulevard near the Mitchell Park Domes and an officer throwing what appear to be stop sticks.

The chase ended near 27th and St. Paul when the driver stopped in a gas station parking lot. He was then arrested.

A gas station employee told FOX6 News the van pulled in around 2:30 p.m. with at least 10 police officers surrounding it – guns drawn.

Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.