Milwaukee police chase; pursuit ended when squad's tire damaged

article

A chase involving Milwaukee police ended Tuesday evening, April 16 when the pursuing MPD squad became disabled due to tire damage.

Officials say it was shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driving recklessly near 18th and North. The driver refused to stop and a police chase ensued.

Again, the pursuit ended when the squad suffered some kind of tire damage near 24th and State. The suspect vehicle fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are seeking known suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.