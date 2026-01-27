Milwaukee police chase policy changes take effect Feb. 6; what to know

The Brief Milwaukee police will limit pursuits beginning Feb. 6, requiring more than speed alone to justify a chase. Six pursuit-related crashes killed nine people in Milwaukee in 2025, according to MPD data. Some families and officials question whether the policy changes will prevent future deaths.



Changes to the Milwaukee Police Department’s pursuit policy will take effect Feb. 6, tightening the circumstances under which officers may chase reckless drivers.

What we know:

Under the updated policy, speed alone can no longer be the sole reason for a pursuit. Officers must identify at least one additional factor, such as a collision with another vehicle, forcing other drivers to take evasive action to avoid a crash, or failing to slow or stop at a controlled intersection.

The policy change follows a deadly year for police chases in Milwaukee. Six pursuit-related crashes resulted in the deaths of nine people in 2025, according to department data.

However, some community members and officials question whether the changes will prevent future tragedies.

Local perspective:

It was June 8, 2024, when Tiffany Stark said her daughter’s father, Anthony Higgins, was critically injured after a vehicle fleeing police slammed into him. Higgins later died from his injuries.

"I think about all the people that died, but we also needed to think about the people that have survived," said Tiffany Stark.

Stark said Higgins lived for 16 months with severe injuries before his death.

"His last 16 months of life was no life. It was no quality of life so I think," said Stark. "A spinal cord injury paralyzed him from the neck out."

Higgins’ death was one of several fatalities linked to police chases in 2025, a key reason MPD said it is revising its pursuit policy.

"My captains have talked to the community, I’ve talked to the community," said MPD Chief Norman.

Big picture view:

MPD presented the policy change last week during a Fire and Police Commission meeting. Norman said officers must weigh the risk a pursuit poses to the public.

"I do understand the responsibility of what a 4,000 pound vehicle is to our community," said Norman.

The proposal drew pushback from some commissioners, who questioned whether the policy would have altered outcomes in past cases.

"When I was reading the policy I was saying to myself – would any of the fatalities of this year not happened under this policy? And I don’t think the answer is yes," said Commissioner Bree Spencer.

MPD data shows that in addition to the fatal crashes, 233 of 970 police pursuits in 2025 ended in crashes.

As for the new policy, Stark said she remains unconvinced it will save lives.

"I don’t feel the changes are gonna save any lives," said Stark.

