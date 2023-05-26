Milwaukee police chase, crash; West Allis man arrested

article

A police chase across Milwaukee's south side Thursday night, May 25 ended with a crash and a West Allis man in custody.

Officers spotted a speeding vehicle near 15th and Greenfield around 11:20 p.m. Police said the vehicle also ran stop signs near Cesar Chavez and Greenfield.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off. It ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into an electrical pole at Miller Park Way and Greenfield Avenue.

Police chase ends with crash near Miller Park Way and Greenfield Avenue, Milwaukee

The driver, a 29-year-old West Allis man, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and then placed in custody. Police recovered a gun and said criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.



