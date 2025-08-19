article

The Brief Milwaukee police arrested four teens after a chase that ended in Glendale. It stretched from Layton and Pierce to Port Washington and Silver Spring. MPD said the car was stolen.



Milwaukee police arrested four teens after a chase that stretched from the city's south side into Glendale on Monday night, Aug. 18.

What they're saying:

It started around 7:20 p.m. MPD said officers saw a stolen car driving recklessly near Layton Boulevard and Pierce Street and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

The chase continued into Glendale, ending on Port Washington Road just south of Silver Spring Drive – more than seven miles from where it began. The 16-year-old driver and three passengers – ages 17, 16 and 16 – got out and tried to run but were soon arrested.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

