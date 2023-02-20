Milwaukee police chase; fleeing driver hit 5 parked vehicles

article

One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 20 following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee.

According to police, the pursuit began around 1 a.m. near 11th and Burleigh after officers observed a vehicle that was wanted in an armed robbery and attempted to make a stop.

The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and collided with five unoccupied parked vehicles.

11th and Burleigh police chase, Milwaukee

The driver and sole occupant, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.