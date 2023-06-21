Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase; driver arrested, narcotics recovered

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Tuesday night, June 20 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. It began around 11:10 p.m. near Teutonia and Clark. 

According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in a shooting. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. 

The pursuit ended near 11th and Capitol when the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. 

The driver, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Illegal narcotics were located in the vehicle. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.