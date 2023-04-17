Milwaukee police chase, crash; woman, child hurt

article

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Saturday, April 15 following a police chase and crash near 57th Street and Silver Spring Drive. A 21-year-old woman and an 11-month-old boy were injured as a result of the crash.

According to police, the pursuit began after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for illegal tint and suspected drug dealing. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, accelerated, and drove recklessly.

The officers initiated a vehicle pursuit which ended when the vehicle disregarded a red light at N. 51st Street and W. Silver Spring Drive and collided with another vehicle.

The impact of the collision caused the suspect vehicle to strike a third vehicle.

A passenger of unit #2, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries. A second passenger of unit #2, an 11-month-old boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the suspect vehicle, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries. He was arrested.

A firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered from the suspect vehicle.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.