Milwaukee police chase, crash; vehicle stolen

Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Wednesday evening, April 26. The fleeing vehicle was stolen. The pursuit ended with a crash.

The pursuit began around 5:30 p.m. near 35th and Greenfield. Officers attempted to stop a reckless vehicle, however, the driver refused to stop and vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle disregarded the red light at 12th Street and State Street and struck another vehicle.

The occupants of the suspect vehicle were arrested after a foot pursuit.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen, suspected illegal narcotics and several firearms were recovered.

The driver and occupants of the suspect vehicle, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man and a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, were taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

The occupants of the vehicle that was struck were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.