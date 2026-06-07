The Brief A Milwaukee man has now been sentenced for the death of Anthony Higgins. Prosecutors said Jaylen Lock was fleeing police when he crashed into Higgins. Lock was already serving prison time for the police chase.



A Milwaukee man, who is already serving prison time for a police chase and crash, has now been sentenced for the death of Anthony Higgins.

Prison time

In court:

Jaylen Lock, 18, pleaded guilty to fleeing police last September. Milwaukee County Judge Jonathan Richards then sentenced him to seven years in prison, with some credit for time served, and five years of extended supervision.

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After Lock began serving that prison sentence, Higgins died from what officials said were complications related to his crash injuries. The district attorney's office then charged Lock in a new case with second-degree reckless homicide.

Jaylen Lock (Wisconsin DOC photo, January 2026)

Lock pleaded guilty to the homicide charge on Thursday, and Judge David Swanson sentenced him to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. The judge also granted Lock credit for more than a year's time served.

Swanson also ordered Lock's two separate sentences to be served concurrently, meaning the time served will overlap.

Chase and crash

The backstory:

It happened just after midnight on June 9, 2024. Milwaukee police were responding to an incident near 19th and Olive when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a silver Dodge Charger speed away.

A criminal complaint said other officers spotted the Dodge and tried to pull it over near 14th and Chambers, but it took off when the officers activated their lights and sirens. That sparked a chase that stretched more than six miles at speeds greater than 90 mph.

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The pursuit ended when the Dodge ran a stop sign and crashed into a Honda Odyssey at 9th and Keefe. The impact also caused damage to two other cars.

After the crash, a driver and a passenger got out of the Dodge and ran but were soon arrested. Once in custody, the complaint said Lock – who was 16 years old at the time – admitted he was driving the Dodge and said he fled police because "he was scared and only had his permit."

Victim dies

Dig deeper:

Court filings said Higgins was the driver of the Honda Odyssey. He was found conscious and breathing at the scene but said he had no feeling below his neck, and an MRI confirmed he was paralyzed from the neck down.

Higgins died on Oct. 24, 2025. According to the complaint, the medical examiner's office determined his death was the result of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash – he was quadriplegic due to a spinal cord injury, which led to ulcerations and recurrent pneumonia that eventually caused his death.

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