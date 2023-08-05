Milwaukee police chase, crash; man sentenced after officer, kids hurt

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 16 ½ years in prison for a crash that left two children and a police officer injured in 2019.

Tyreese Hines, 32, was found guilty at trial in April of nine felonies – including six counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Hines was also sentenced to more than 10 years of extended supervision and granted credit for more than three years' time served.

The crash happened on July 30, 2019. A criminal complaint states patrol officers spotted a car that was possibly involved in armed robbery near 15th and Capitol. When officers pulled behind to determine whether it was the car involved, the driver sped off and a chase ensued.

During the 6.5-mile chase, the complaint states the driver ran multiple stop signs and red lights – reaching speeds greater than 80 mph.

Police pursuit ends in crash near 16th and Keefe (July 2019)

At 16th and Keefe, the complaint states the fleeing driver lost control and hit another vehicle that was pulling over to the side of the road. That vehicle then struck a parked vehicle, which was pushed up and over the curb onto the grassy embankment – hitting two kids who were playing on the sidewalk.

One child suffered a fractured femur and tibia, per the complaint, while the other didn’t suffer serious injuries but was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital, but did not suffer serious injuries.

The fleeing car came to rest in a school parking lot. Surveillance video showed the driver crawling from the driver’s seat into the rear passenger seat. The complaint said a female passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of spine fractures. According to the complaint, she initially gave officers a fake name when identifying the driver – but eventually identified him as Hines.

The complaint said there were initially two squads involved in the pursuit, with a third squad joining. An officer from the second squad was getting out at the scene of the crash when the officer was hit by the third squad and thrown into the air.

The complaint said the officer was not breathing and did not have a pulse. CPR and chest compressions were conducted, and the officer was taken to a hospital where he was treated for bruised ribs, a fractured femur, fractured tibia and fractured fibia.

An analysis of data from the fleeing car revealed it was driving at approximately 83 mph with full throttle three seconds prior to impact. The brakes were applied 2.5 seconds before the crash, when the vehicle was traveling at 78 mph.

The complaint noted Hines’ driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash. According to the complaint, Hines was convicted six times for operating while suspended, twice for operating without a license and once for operating after revocation.