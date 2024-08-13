Milwaukee police chase, Highway 794 crash; 4 arrested

article

Milwaukee police arrested four people after a pursuit and crash on Monday, Aug. 12. Drugs and multiple guns were recovered.

It started near 17th and Greenfield around 9:25 p.m. Officers initially tried to stop the vehicle for a registration violation, but the driver took off.

The pursuit ended more than three miles from where it began when the driver crashed into a sign on Highway 794 near Carferry Drive. The suspects then got out and ran.

Officers caught up with and arrested the suspects – identified as a 37-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and two 29-year-old women. MPD will refer charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.