Milwaukee police arrested two people after a Tuesday night pursuit related to a carjacking.

It started around 9:20 p.m. near 35th and Villard on the city's north side. MPD said officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection to a carjacking and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off.

The chase stretched roughly four miles until the vehicle became disabled near 40th and Brown, not far from Washington Park. Two men got out and ran, but were taken into custody.

Police said criminal charges against the 24-year-old driver and 30-year-old passenger will be referred to the district attorney's office.



