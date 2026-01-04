Milwaukee police chase, man accused wanted for earlier pursuit

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in December. Prosecutors said the chase topped 100 mph, and he tried to run on I-43. Prosecutors say he also threatened his 13-year-old daughter with a gun and held her hostage in his home.



A Milwaukee man, already wanted for one police chase, is accused of leading officers on another high-speed pursuit – and trying to run from them on the interstate – in December.

In court:

Prosecutors charged 36-year-old Michael White with fleeing police, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and obstructing an officer. Court records show he's being held in custody on $30,000 bond.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police chase

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, White had multiple warrants out for his arrest. Police were "conducting surveillance" when an officer spotted a black Chrysler that was associated with him on Monday, Dec. 29.

Michael White

White appeared to be the driver of the black car, the complaint said. Another officer responded to the area and tried to stop the car near 35th and Capitol, where the car had stopped and a passenger got out. When the officer turned on his lights and sirens, the car took off.

Prosecutors said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph and covered more than six miles. It made its way onto I-43 during "rush hour traffic," per the complaint.

Court filings said the chase ended south of the Marquette Interchange when White's car started to smoke – but he got out, ran and hopped onto a wall "as if he was going to jumped [sic] and then jumped back down after seeing the height of the wall." Officers eventually took him into custody.

Criminal history

Dig deeper:

Court filings show White has three other criminal cases open in Milwaukee County, including one filed in May 2025 for a police chase that happened the previous year. He had warrants out in all three cases when he fled in December.

A criminal complaint said White was wanted when he fled from officers on Nov. 5, 2024. That chase started on Good Hope Road just east of 76th Street. It reached speeds near 90 mph, and officers ultimately called it off due to safety concerns.

Court records show White has a history of convictions that date back to 2010, including for theft in Milwaukee County and a gun felony in Monroe County.

Family incident

What we know:

Additionally, prosecutors say White pointed a gun at his 13-year-old daughter, punched her in the face and confined her to her bedroom during an incident about two weeks ago at his home on Milwaukee’s north side.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a criminal complaint, White’s daughter told investigators he became upset with her and demanded that she leave the house. When she called her mother to pick her up, she said White took her phone, pulled her hair and threw her to the ground.

Later that night, the girl returned to the house believing White had calmed down. Instead, she told investigators he became angry again, pointed a gun at her, threw her to the floor, punched her in the face, locked her in her room and threatened to shoot her.

She was able to escape shortly afterward.

The 35th and Capitol attempted traffic stop happened eight days later, per the complaint.

What's next:

White’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 7, for a preliminary hearing.