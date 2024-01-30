Milwaukee police chase; 2 in custody after pursuit, crash

article

Two people are in custody after a police chase in the City of Milwaukee on Monday evening, Jan. 29.

Officials say just after 7 p.m., officers spotted a stolen car near 26th and Lisbon that matched the description of a vehicle that was used in an armed robbery. Officers attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The police chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into three other vehicles on N. Sherman Boulevard and W. Center Street. The driver of the vehicle exited and fled on foot.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 31-year-old woman, was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The passenger of the fleeing vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.