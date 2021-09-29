Milwaukee police car hit near Teutonia and Villard

article

Two Milwaukee police officers were injured when a driver ran a red light and hit their squad car on Wednesday, Sept. 29, according to police.

The collision happened near Teutonia and Villard shortly after 6 p.m. The officers are in stable condition; however, the department described the injuries as "nothing substantial."

The crash caused both cars – the suspect's and the officers' – to each strike another vehicle – totaling four vehicles involved.

The driver of the car that prompted the crashes is a woman, police said. No arrests have been made.

No other injuries have been reported.

