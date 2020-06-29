Milwaukee police arrest activist Vaun Mayes in connection with civil unrest near 40th and Lloyd











Vaun Mayes





MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department arrested community activist Vaun Mayes on Monday, June 29 for a felony charge related to his alleged involvement in criminal activity that occurred near 40th Street and Lloyd Street on June 23. Dozens gathered at MPD Administration Building in downtown Milwaukee to protest Mayes' arrest.



Mayes was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail Monday evening with three pending charges.



Some of those protesting his arrest said they believe Mayes was taken into custody in an effort to silence their movement. Police said otherwise, telling FOX6 Mayes was arrested in connection with his alleged role in criminal activity near 40th and Lloyd.



Mayes was streaming on Facebook Live when police approached his car Monday afternoon.



Officer: "How are you doing, sir?"



Mayes: "What up?"



Officer: "We got a warrant against your arrest, sir. Please step out of the vehicle."



Police said Mayes was arrested in connection with civil unrest stemming from an investigation into two missing girls. Police said on Monday, June 22, and on Tuesday, June 23, officers searched a residence in the area multiple times -- looking for the two missing teenage girls.The teenagers were not located at the residence.





Unrest near 40th and Lloyd after girls reported missing





A news release from MPD Monday said once the teenagers were located, they were interviewed by police. Both teenagers denied going to or being at the residence, and denied meeting or knowing anyone who lived at that residence. Police said no information has been provided to MPD to suggest that the teenagers were at the residence that was later set on fire, or that any foul play occurred at that location.









As a result of the civil unrest that took place during that incident, several individuals in the crowd were responsible for shots fired, three non-fatal shootings and arson to a multi-family residence along with other criminal activity.



FOX6's cameras captured video of Mayes walking up the steps at the home.



"They just arrested Vaun bro, for no reason," said Frank Nitty II.



As police took Mayes into custody near 50th Street and North Avenue, Nitty, another Milwaukee activist, was there to capture it.



"Can you tell me, can you tell me why y'all arresting him?" asked Nitty in the video. "For what?"



"We've been down here to try to get some answers, or try to get him free," said Oscar Walton, protesting Mayes' arrest Monday.









While police said Mayes was arrested for a felony charge, protesters said they believe he's being silenced.





"My concern is that he's a lead organizer in the movement, and I feel like he's been taken in and detained to try to stop people from coming out to the movement," said Walton.



Police said Monday charges would be filed in the coming days.



"He got that fed case, so they trying to pin other (expletive) so they can revoke his bail," said Nitty in the video.



Mayes faces pending federal charges -- accused of plotting to firebomb the Milwaukee Police Department's District 7 station during the 2016 Sherman Park riots.



As for the unrest near 40th and Lloyd, police said Monday several arrests have been made in connection to these incidents. However, Milwaukee police continue to seek others.



If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to receive a cash reward please call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.