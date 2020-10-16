Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: 3 men shot, injured near 62nd and Capitol

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Police at the scene of a triple shooting near 62nd and Capitol in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men were shot and injured near 62nd and Capitol on Friday afternoon, OCt. 16.

Police said the victims -- ages 21, 23 and 29 -- walked to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee march looks to curb violence: 'Enough is enough'
slideshow

Milwaukee march looks to curb violence: 'Enough is enough'

On the march's sixth year, Milwaukee's non-fatal shooting numbers stood at 530 for the year. The number of homicides already at 141 -- a sharp increase, felt by the community.

9 hurt, 1 killed in 8 shootings in less than 24 hours in Milwaukee
slideshow

9 hurt, 1 killed in 8 shootings in less than 24 hours in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating eight separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 15. Nine people were injured and one person was killed as a result of the shootings. 