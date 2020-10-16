Milwaukee police: 3 men shot, injured near 62nd and Capitol

article

Three Milwaukee men were shot and injured near 62nd and Capitol on Friday afternoon, OCt. 16.

Police said the victims -- ages 21, 23 and 29 -- walked to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

