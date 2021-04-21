Expand / Collapse search

MPD called to 3 separate shootings in less than 1 hour Wednesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to three shootings that left three wounded in less than an hour Wednesday, April 21.

One of the victims was seriously injured. A known suspect is sought in connection to one of the incidents.

7th and Land

Police said a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 11 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

5th and Keefe

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries following a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. The victim is in stable condition.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

27th and Auer

Police said a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 11:45 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police are seeking a known suspect.

MPD seeks information

The circumstances that led to each shooting are under investigation, and police continue to seek suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

Milwaukee leaders react to Chauvin verdict

Reaction to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial is coming in from officials and community leaders throughout southeast Wisconsin, including in Milwaukee.

Man formally charged in Somers tavern shooting that left 3 dead
slideshow

Man formally charged in Somers tavern shooting that left 3 dead

Rakayo Vinson, 24, has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree intentional homicide for a triple-fatal shooting in the village of Somers.

17-year-old boy dies at hospital after shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday
slideshow

17-year-old boy dies at hospital after shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday

A 17-year-old boy that was injured following a shooting on Sunday, April 18 near 47th and Center in Milwaukee has died as a result of his injuries.