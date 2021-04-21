MPD called to 3 separate shootings in less than 1 hour Wednesday

article

Milwaukee police responded to three shootings that left three wounded in less than an hour Wednesday, April 21.

One of the victims was seriously injured. A known suspect is sought in connection to one of the incidents.

7th and Land

Police said a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 11 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

5th and Keefe

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries following a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. The victim is in stable condition.

27th and Auer

Police said a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 11:45 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police are seeking a known suspect.

MPD seeks information

The circumstances that led to each shooting are under investigation, and police continue to seek suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.