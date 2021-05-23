Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of non-fatal shootings in the city late Saturday, May 22 and early Sunday, May 23.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his finger near 42nd and Glendale Avenue between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday. He is being treated at a hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man suffered two non-life-threatening, gunshot wounds near 39th and Center around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the motive in this shooting is unknown.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

Milwaukee Archdiocese mask rules loosen Sunday

Churches have had to get creative during the pandemic when it comes to worshiping together. Now, the Archdiocese has taken one step closer to normalcy.