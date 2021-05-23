Milwaukee police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents

Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of non-fatal shootings in the city late Saturday, May 22 and early Sunday, May 23.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his finger near 42nd and Glendale Avenue between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday. He is being treated at a hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man suffered two non-life-threatening, gunshot wounds near 39th and Center around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the motive in this shooting is unknown.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.