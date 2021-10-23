Milwaukee police: 2 shot, injured in separate Friday incidents

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least two shootings Friday, Oct. 22.

Two victims, both in their 20s, were shot and injured in separate incidents. Police are still seeking suspects.

Sherman and Center

A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and injured in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. Her injuries were non-fatal.

The shooting is the result of an argument, police said; they are seeking a known suspect.

68th and Villard

Around 11:30 p.m., a 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

MPD seeks info

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

