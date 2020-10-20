Milwaukee police: 16-year-old fatally shot near 11th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 16-year-old male was fatally shot near 11th and Hadley on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 20.
Investigators say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Wednesday.
