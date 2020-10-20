Milwaukee police: 16-year-old fatally shot near 11th and Hadley

article

Milwaukee police say a 16-year-old male was fatally shot near 11th and Hadley on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 20.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Homicide at 11th and Hadley, Milwaukee

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Wednesday.

