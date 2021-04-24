Milwaukee police: 15-year-old boy missing, last seen April 21

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a missing person report for 15-year-old Tyler Ward -- last seen near Fond du Lac and Silver Spring on April 21.

Ward is described as 5'9" tall, 120 pounds, African American with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Ward is not considered critically missing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7242.

