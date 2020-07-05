Milwaukee police: 12 hurt in 7 shootings starting around noon on the 4th of July

MILWAUKEE -- Twelve people were hurt in seven separate shootings between noon on the Fourth of July and 2 a.m. Sunday, July 5, Milwaukee police reported.



The first happened around noon Saturday, July 4 near 48th Street and Burleigh Street, where police said a 24-year-old man was shot and wounded.





On Saturday night, around 9:30 p.m., officers were on scene near 27th Street and Center Street, where a 59-year-old man was hurt in a shooting.



Less than an hour later, around 10:20 p.m., police said two people were shot and wounded near 15th Street and Keefe Avenue -- a 28-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy. A third person, a 25-year-old woman, later showed up at the hospital with injuries from this shooting, police said.



Around 11 p.m., police said a 19-year-old man was hurt in a shooting near 26th Street and Lisbon Avenue.



An hour later, around midnight, officers were on scene near 4th Street and Washington Street, where a 24-year-old man was hurt in a shooting.



Twenty minutes later, four people were shot and wounded near 58th Street and Hope Avenue -- a 21-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman -- and a 23-year-old man who was seriously hurt.





Finally, shortly before 2 a.m., police said a 22-year-old man was shot and wounded near 38th Street and Galena Street.



Meanwhile, on Friday, July 3, officers were on scene of two separate shootings that happened within about five minutes of each other -- around 7:15 p.m. Near 74th Street and Bobolink Avenue, police said a 17-year-old girl was wounded when there was a fight in the street and shots were fired. Near 25th Street and McKinley Avenue, a 23-year-old man said he was in the street when an unknown male approached him in a vehicle and fired numerous shots -- wounding him.



No arrests have been made in connection with any of these shooting incidents, police said. Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 14-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.