The Brief Three men convicted of killing a Milwaukee pizza delivery man have been sentenced to prison. All three men pleaded guilty in September to felony murder, court records show. The victim, Antoine Gee Jr., died at the scene near Sherman and Congress.



In September, court records show 18-year-olds Armier McArthur, Keyshaun McNealy and Damain Patrick each pleaded guilty to the same charge: felony murder. All three have now been sentenced to 17 years in prison and six years of extended supervision. All three were 17 years old when the shooting took place.

Case details

Milwaukee police were called to a shooting near Sherman and Congress on Jan. 10. When they arrived at the scene, a criminal complaint states they found a man wearing a Domino's Pizza jacket lying motionless on the ground. That man – later identified as Antoine Gee Jr. – was pronounced deceased at the scene despite life-saving attempts.

Antoine Gee Jr.

While performing CPR on the shooting victim, prosecutors said one of the officers saw a paper receipt. Officers went to the restaurant where the victim worked and confirmed what kind of vehicle he drove. That vehicle was found near the shooting victim and scene.

Investigators spoke with a person who was inside her house near the scene when she heard multiple gunshots. The complaint said she "looked out her window and saw three younger Black males running westbound between the homes" on Sherman Boulevard. She then called police for help.

Milwaukee police detectives recovered video from a surveillance camera near the shooting scene. Prosecutors said it showed Gee interacting with two people while a third person remained several feet away. At some point, there was a struggle with those two people and one gunshot was heard followed by more. Eventually, all three subjects run away – one of them carrying a pizza delivery bag.

In an effort to find out who ordered the pizza, investigators learned pizza orders had been placed for a residence nearby five times, "but four of the five ordered used the same IP address used for the January 10, 2024 order," the complaint states. Based on that evidence, officers executed a search warrant at that residence, and several people were taken into custody.

Fatal shooting near Sherman and Congress

Police spoke with one of the people taken into custody from the house. According to prosecutors, he said "two days before the homicide, he paid for a Lyft for 'Keyshaun' to come to his house. (The man) stated that on the night of the homicide, Keyshaun invited two other males to come to (the man's) house. (The man) said that the two males were 'Mir' and a person he did not know."

The complaint went on to say "'Keyshaun,' 'Mir' and the unknown male wanted to order a pizza and they were going to 'snatch it.'" They asked to use the phone of the man who was speaking with police, but he would not let them. Eventually, one of the three males used a phone to place a pizza order. Minutes later, the three "came running back into the house, and they were running around like wild animals and they began to turn off all of the lights," per the complaint. The man speaking with police said one of the three was carrying a pizza delivery bag.

Through multiple interviews, police were able to identify throug hphoto arrays the three males who they were seeking as McArthur, McNealy and Patrick.