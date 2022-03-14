Milwaukee philanthropist Mike Cudahy dies at 97

article

Milwaukee philanthropist and entrepreneur Mike Cudahy has passed away, Joel Brennan of the Greater Milwaukee Committee made the announcement at the Milwaukee mayoral debate on Monday afternoon, March 14. Cudahy was 97.

Reaction

Marquette University President Michael Lovell

"Michael Cudahy was a pillar of the Milwaukee community through his work and his philanthropy. On behalf of the Marquette University community, I extend deepest condolences to his family, his friends and those he touched through contributions to education, local institutions and the arts. Mike was a great friend of Marquette and of mine. He shared Marquette's commitment to keeping higher education accessible, and his gifts to the university were transformational for the students they impacted. His support of our mission and guiding values will forever be a part of his legacy, and the invaluable guidance and wisdom Mike shared will stay with me throughout my career. His support has been a true blessing in all of our lives."

Tim Sheehy, President of MMAC

"I think he pushed his company to be better. He pushed his team to be better -- and he pushed this community to be better. And I just think in just one word, he is our entrepreneur and we'll miss him.

"The good thing about Mike is he pushed everybody to be better. So there are a lot of people that Mike mentored who will step up where he left off. And we're just so grateful for the time he gave Milwaukee."

Joel Brennan, President of Greater Milwaukee Committee

"Mike was a dynamic force for change in the community -- and change for the good. It was, in a community that sometimes we're not predisposed to action, Mike was a force for action all the time. And having someone like that, who is so decisive, visionary, innovative, is something that future generations of Milwaukeeans will all benefit from. So his imprint on the community is going to be felt for a long time -- whether it's on the lakefront at Discovery World or the art museum. The work that he did at Marquette University, UWM, MSOE, all the work he did elsewhere in the community. The business he created with just one other person that became something that literally changed the world in the world of medicine. There's so much that Mike did that has a lasting influence and lasting legacy here.

"What Mike was always great at was getting the ball rolling. That's what he did when he and a few other people started Discovery World 30 years ago, when he moved into the lakefront, when he was a catalyst for other things around the lakefront, and the art museum. Really, a dynamic force and a catalyst for change is what Mike was throughout this whole life. And fo 97 years, just about 98 years, he would have been 98 on St. Patrick's Day, he was just a dynamic force for action and activity for Milwaukee. And for those of us who are still around, we still have lots of problems, lots of challenges to deal with, that tendency, that proclivity towards action is something we should all be inspired to do and aspire to be like Mike Cudahy."

Greg Marcus, CEO of Marcus Corporation

"He was successful and he contributed and he gave back to Milwaukee. He had lots of great interests. He has great family here in Milwaukee. He's left a great legacy behind here.

"The community is at a loss without him. But he really had a life well-lived and we're lucky to have him when he was here.

"He was just a tenacious guy. When he had something on his mind, he was going to get it done. And that's why we have things like Discovery World."