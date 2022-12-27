Milwaukee pedestrian hit-and-run; woman charged

article

A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near Fond du Lac and Sherman.

Bianca Coleman is facing one count of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and one count fo knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, around 5:15 a.m., a 50-year-old Milwaukee woman exited a Milwaukee County Transit System bus and began crossing the street. As she walked across the street, she was hit by a 2012 BMW. The driver had a green light.

The pedestrian was taken to Froedtert Hospital in critical condition. Officials said she is not expected to survive her injuries.

No one from the striking vehicle was on scene when officers arrived.

Coleman later walked into the Milwaukee Police Department and turned herself in. She said she was the one who had "hit the woman," according to the complaint. She admitted that she drove away from the scene and parked her BMW in a place she "could not remember."

Coleman's driver's license was suspended at the time.