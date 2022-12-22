Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian in critical condition

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday morning, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman Blvd. It happened at approximately 5:14 a.m.

Police say the vehicle struck the victim, a 50-year-old Milwaukee woman, and left the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. She is currently listed in critical condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

