Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian hit near 23rd and Fond du Lac

By
Published  July 4, 2025 10:39am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee on Friday, July 4.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday, July 4.

What we know:

It happened around 2:10 a.m. near 23rd and Fond du Lac. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. 

The pedestrian, an unidentified adult, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown driver and vehicle. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

