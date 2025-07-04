Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian hit near 23rd and Fond du Lac

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday, July 4.

What we know:

It happened around 2:10 a.m. near 23rd and Fond du Lac. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian, an unidentified adult, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown driver and vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.