Expand / Collapse search

2 pedestrians hit by vehicle in Milwaukee; seriously injured, driver cited

By
Published  July 24, 2025 10:00am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left two pedestrians injured on July 20. 
    • Police say the driver disregarded a traffic barrier and struck the pedestrians around 2 a.m. 
    • The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cited.      

MILWAUKEE - Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 20. 

What we know:

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on N. Water Street and E. State Street. 

Police say the driver disregarded a traffic barrier and struck the pedestrians. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The pedestrians, two 22-year-olds, were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. 

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cited.      

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews