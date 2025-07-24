2 pedestrians hit by vehicle in Milwaukee; seriously injured, driver cited
MILWAUKEE - Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 20.
What we know:
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on N. Water Street and E. State Street.
Police say the driver disregarded a traffic barrier and struck the pedestrians.
The pedestrians, two 22-year-olds, were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cited.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.