2 pedestrians hit by vehicle in Milwaukee; seriously injured, driver cited

Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 20.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on N. Water Street and E. State Street.

Police say the driver disregarded a traffic barrier and struck the pedestrians.

The pedestrians, two 22-year-olds, were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cited.