Wisconsin veterans and families observed Pearl Harbor Day on Saturday – 83 years since the attack – with a ceremony at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.

AMVETS Department of Wisconsin's 2nd District hosted the observance, which honored those killed in the surprise attack. More than 3,500 troops and civilians were killed or injured when Japan targeted the U.S. Pacific fleet in Hawaii.

"Pearl harbor is one of those days that lives in infamy," said Tim Wendt, AMVETS commander. "It's 83 years. The president yesterday declaring today Pearl Harbor Day and flags are lowered at half staff today."

In total, the attack sunk seven ships and damaged 16. It launched the U.S. into World War II and, in the year that followed the attack, 50 million Americans were employed in the war effort.

