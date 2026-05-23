The Brief The fourth annual MKE Peace Week came to a close Saturday. It brings community organizations together to promote public safety. Leaders hope momentum will continue into the "Summer of Healing" initiative.



The fourth annual MKE Peace Week, an initiative meant to bring community organizations together and promote public safety, came to a close Saturday. But that doesn't mean work to prevent violence will stop.

Local perspective:

Sometimes it takes literal steps forward to get positive results. Milwaukee leaders ended MKE Peace Week with a celebratory march with signs in hand at Mitchell Park.

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"All of us marching to one beat, marching to one accord," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "To show this community that everybody's got a role to play as it relates to public safety."

Johnson called the week a success. He said community organizations and leaders met with the public for sessions and conversations on ways to prevent violence and improve safety and healing.

MKE Peace Week march Saturday, May 23.

'Summer of Healing'

What's next:

With summer, and its anticipated uptick in violence, right around the corner, Milwaukee's Department of Community Wellness and Safety Director Karin Tyler said the week's momentum must continue.

"This city is worth fighting for. Our youth are worth fighting for," she said. "The stronger we are, the better our city is."

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Tyler highlighted the "Summer of Healing" initiative on Saturday, which will bring multiple organizations together to offer free programs for youth and families.

"They learn emotional regulation, discipline, respect, confidence and how to handle challenges in a healthier way," said Jared Bell with City Champs, which will offer martial arts as part of the initiative.

Charmaine Clayborn, a mother of five, wishes information about the program was more accessible for those who don't know it exists.

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"Put stuff that's common where everybody goes to, like go to the ghettos, put it in their corner stores," she said.

Clayborn also said giving teens a financial incentive could motivate them to participate in programs and stay off the streets.

"They'll learn how to work and learn work skills and learn discipline," she said.

What you can do:

All "Summer of Healing" programs are free to join. Learn more about the initiative on the city's website.