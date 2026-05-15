MKE Peace Week: Events build on city's work to advance public safety
MILWAUKEE - Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Friday morning, May 15, officially kicked off MKE Peace Week at Milwaukee High School of the Arts.
MKE Peace Week
What we know:
Now in its fourth year, MKE Peace Week is a citywide initiative dedicated to promoting peace and community engagement.
The program coordinates efforts across City departments, schools, faith networks, and local organizations to foster a safer, stronger Milwaukee.
Mayor Johnson was joined by Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius and Director of the Department of Community Wellness and Safety Karin Tyler to kick off the event.
Peace Week Events
Timeline:
Take a look at the current schedule of events:
Monday, May 18 | 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Real Talk with 414 Youth
- Location: Neu-Life Community Development Center, 2014 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53205
- Invite only. Please contact Jerel Ballard, Staff Assistant to the Mayor, for additional details at jeballa@milwaukee.gov.
Tuesday, May 19 | 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Back 2 Block: Reentry & Opportunity Night
- Location: Milwaukee City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.
Wednesday, May 20 | 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Breakfast of Gratitude with MKE Peacebuilders
- Location: Calvary Presbyterian Church, 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, WI 53233
- Invite only. Please contact Jerel Ballard, Staff Assistant to the Mayor, for additional details at jeballa@milwaukee.gov.
Thursday, May 21 | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Breaking Down Bullets: Panel Discussion
- Location: Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53216
Friday, May 22 | 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Community Service & Volunteer Day
- Location: Citywide (Obama School + Adopt-a-School Sites)
Saturday, May 23 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Annual Peace March & Games
- Location: Mitchell Park, 524 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215
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For more information on this year's MKE Peace Week events, click here.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Milwaukee.