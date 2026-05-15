MKE Peace Week: Events build on city's work to advance public safety

The Brief Mayor Johnson on Friday kicked off MKE Peace Week at Milwaukee High School of the Arts. Milwaukee Peace Week is a citywide initiative aimed at promoting peace, unity, and community engagement. Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined MPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius and Director of the Department of Community Wellness and Safety Karin Tyler.



Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Friday morning, May 15, officially kicked off MKE Peace Week at Milwaukee High School of the Arts.

MKE Peace Week

What we know:

Now in its fourth year, MKE Peace Week is a citywide initiative dedicated to promoting peace and community engagement.

The program coordinates efforts across City departments, schools, faith networks, and local organizations to foster a safer, stronger Milwaukee.

Mayor Johnson was joined by Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius and Director of the Department of Community Wellness and Safety Karin Tyler to kick off the event.

Peace Week Events

Timeline:

Take a look at the current schedule of events:

Monday, May 18 | 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Real Talk with 414 Youth

Location: Neu-Life Community Development Center, 2014 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53205

Invite only. Please contact Jerel Ballard, Staff Assistant to the Mayor, for additional details at jeballa@milwaukee.gov .

Tuesday, May 19 | 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Back 2 Block: Reentry & Opportunity Night

Location: Milwaukee City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.

Wednesday, May 20 | 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Breakfast of Gratitude with MKE Peacebuilders

Location: Calvary Presbyterian Church, 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, WI 53233

Invite only. Please contact Jerel Ballard, Staff Assistant to the Mayor, for additional details at jeballa@milwaukee.gov .

Thursday, May 21 | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Breaking Down Bullets: Panel Discussion

Location: Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53216

Friday, May 22 | 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Community Service & Volunteer Day

Location: Citywide (Obama School + Adopt-a-School Sites)

Saturday, May 23 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Annual Peace March & Games

Location: Mitchell Park, 524 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215

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For more information on this year's MKE Peace Week events, click here.