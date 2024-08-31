Labor Day weekend Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes

The Milwaukee Water Works customer service center will be closed for the holdiay.

There will be changes to Milwaukee parking enforcement and tow lots starting Saturday, Aug. 31.

The Milwaukee DPW is modifying garbage and recycling collection due to Labor Day.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Labor Day.

Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.

Drop-off centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.

Drop-off centers will be open on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Sept. 2

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, Sept. 2.

No overnight parking enforcement on Saturday night into Sunday morning, Sept. 1, from 2 a.m. 6 a.m.

No overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning, Sept. 2, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

No overnight parking enforcement on Monday night into Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Night parking enforcement resumes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Sept. 4, from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Tow lots will be open on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.